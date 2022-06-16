Garde Capital Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 5,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,489. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.