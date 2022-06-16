Garde Capital Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,845,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $82.17 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

