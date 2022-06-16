Garde Capital Inc. Has $20.74 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 144,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,708. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

