Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Reaches Market Cap of $7.77 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $1.01 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00009805 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

