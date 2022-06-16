Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Up 8%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 8,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 50,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.