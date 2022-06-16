Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 5.65% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

