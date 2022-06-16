Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.83

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.83 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 32.56 ($0.40). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.38), with a volume of 72,185 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.13 million and a P/E ratio of -17.24.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

