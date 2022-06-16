Function X (FX) Trading Down 37.7% Over Last Week

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. Function X has a total market cap of $65.64 million and $1.16 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,929.14 or 0.99785718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030631 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

