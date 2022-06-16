Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.07). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 80,502 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £25.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)
