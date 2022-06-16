FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SEB Equities lowered FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets lowered FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

NYSE FLNG opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

