FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,338 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Eaton by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,188.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.91. 32,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $128.87 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.