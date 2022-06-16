FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,978,000 after buying an additional 240,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,452,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,986,000 after buying an additional 302,886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 281,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,787. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

