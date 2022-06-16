FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.83.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.40. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

