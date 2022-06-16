FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,963 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.43.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $155.30. 13,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

