First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.25. The stock had a trading volume of 117,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average is $173.36. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

