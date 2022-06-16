First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Buys Shares of 45,223 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 2,616,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,835,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

