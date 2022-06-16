First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Buys Shares of 45,223 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of T traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 2,616,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,835,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.