First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.71

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.71 and traded as low as $33.15. First Capital shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 2,962 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCAP. StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.04.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

