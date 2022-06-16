First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 122,117 SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up 1.8% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned approximately 1.49% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 42,135 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 139,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $29.49. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,174. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

