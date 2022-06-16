First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Invests $703,000 in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned 0.05% of PFSweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 14.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 21,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,554,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,580,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,753 shares of company stock worth $812,631 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSW shares. TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PFSweb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PFSW traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 1,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,349. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $275.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 49.93%.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

