First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Invests $222,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.13) to €21.00 ($21.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($23.96) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 414,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,301,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

