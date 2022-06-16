First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Invests $1.61 Million in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. 10,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

