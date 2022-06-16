First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Invests $1.02 Million in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,815. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $258.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last ninety days.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

