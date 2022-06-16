First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 47,237 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 652,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,228,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

