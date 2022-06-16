Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.08.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.01 on Wednesday, hitting $175.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day moving average is $382.69. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

