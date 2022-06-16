Financial Review: Zentek (ZTEK) versus The Competition

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zentek to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Zentek alerts:

This table compares Zentek and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -38.60% -35.82% Zentek Competitors 4.32% -5.82% 4.77%

48.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zentek has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek’s competitors have a beta of 1.88, meaning that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zentek and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek N/A -$2.93 million -23.13 Zentek Competitors $1.56 billion $94.87 million 30.02

Zentek’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zentek and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek Competitors 231 1042 1444 27 2.46

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 39.35%. Given Zentek’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zentek has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Zentek competitors beat Zentek on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Zentek (Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.