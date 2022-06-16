Fear NFTs (FEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.80 or 0.32760086 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00404194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00036970 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

