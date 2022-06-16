Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,590,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exscientia (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.