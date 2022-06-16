Essex Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,835,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

