Essex Savings Bank Sells 852 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 537,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,419.3% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.09. 371,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,203,535. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

