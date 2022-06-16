Essex Savings Bank Purchases 284 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4,734.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,696. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.