Essex Savings Bank Buys 2,969 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,560,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.65. 74,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,202. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.