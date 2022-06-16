EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,050,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.25. 38,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

