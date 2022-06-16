eosDAC Hits Market Capitalization of $358,169.73 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. eosDAC has a market cap of $358,169.73 and approximately $1,122.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

