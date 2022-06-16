EOS (EOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $462.43 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $996.33 million and $462.43 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,057,446,196 coins and its circulating supply is 992,212,491 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

