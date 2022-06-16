Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

ENZ opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.