Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 306,556 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 218,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELOX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 245,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 208,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

