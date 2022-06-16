Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in May

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82,345 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 54,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,579. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

