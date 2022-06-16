Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Shares Down 5.9%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 24,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 52,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

