Electric Vehicle Zone Market Capitalization Tops $11.18 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $11.18 million and $136,845.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 330.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,093.14 or 0.47805605 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00411642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00082674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

