Echo45 Advisors LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.03. 150,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,189. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.95 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

