Echo45 Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.44. 337,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,603,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

