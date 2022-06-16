Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

ETV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 317,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

