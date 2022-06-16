Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.40

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and traded as high as $35.90. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

About Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

