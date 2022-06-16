e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.52. 8,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,717 shares of company stock worth $6,194,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

