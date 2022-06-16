Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

NYSE DT traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.46. 51,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.46, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.53.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after buying an additional 417,094 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA lifted its position in Dynatrace by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,266,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 396,246 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 758,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after acquiring an additional 181,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

