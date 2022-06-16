DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of DXC traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

