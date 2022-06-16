Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at Desjardins

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLMAF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

