Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.03 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00224715 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000816 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

