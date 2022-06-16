Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.34 on Thursday, reaching $235.56. 40,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.38. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

