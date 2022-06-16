DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,848 shares of company stock valued at $14,967,859. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

